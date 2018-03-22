Once Derelict Manufacturing Plant in Wichita Falls Given New Life

It's been over 16 years since Stanley Tool Company in Wichita Falls was abandoned. Harry Patterson purchased the 180,000 square foot building back in 2002. In 2016, Patterson donated the building to the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation.

Now, after some $2.5 million in renovations, the building is ready to be marketed. 4A Board president Dick Bundy tells KAUZ that the Holmes Davis brokerage firm of Dallas has been hired to market the property.

The marketing campaign should get underway in as little as 30 days.