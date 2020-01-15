Wild Birds Unlimited To Host Bird Feeding Seminar

It won't be long until springtime brings the wild birds back to Wichita Falls, now is the time to learn how to attract them and keep them around your yard so you can appreciate their beauty and songs all through the summer season.

Wild Birds Unlimited is hosting a Beyond Bird Seed Seminar on Saturday, February 1st, at Smith's Gardentown Farms at 4940 Seymour Highway.

The presentation begins at 10:00 a.m. and will take about an hour and a half. In the seminar, Katherine Smith will teach everyone how to create an environment that will bring the birds you want to your yard by using water, plants, and other items to attract them and make them feel welcome. Preregistration is required and there is a $10 fee. Everyone who attends gets a goodie bag with different types of bird food to get you started.

A little preparation now can help you attract and keep the birds you want all summer long.