Wichita Falls Police Issue ‘Bank Jugging’ Warning

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning citizens of a statewide trend called ‘Bank Jugging’.

Suspects who engage in ‘Bank Jugging’ will sit in the parking lot of a bank to watch customers and then follow someone they believe has cash. The suspects will then wait for an opportunity to either burglarize and steal the money if left unattended or will rob the victim.

Be aware of the following while banking:

Conceal any cash prior to leaving bank. Never openly carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes.

‘Juggers’ will follow victims out of the parking lot.

Vehicles arriving at bank with no occupants entering the bank.

Vehicles with dark tinted windows with little or no visibility of the occupants.

Watch for occupied vehicles backed into parking spaces with clear view of the front doors of the bank, ATM or commercial drive thru line.

Notify police if you feel you have been followed from a bank.

The WFPD also offers tips on how to protect yourself:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Conceal money before leaving the bank. Never openly carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes.

Be aware of anyone following you from the area of a bank.

If you suspect you are being targeted, call 911 from your cell phone and stay on the line until marked police units can locate you.

Do not leave or try to hide your bank bag or bank envelope in your vehicle when you exit at your next destination, even if it’s your residence.

While there’s no foolproof way to protect yourself from a crime, simply being aware will help lower your risk of following victim to ‘Bank Jugging’.