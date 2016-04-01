Overturned Dump Truck Closes Southbound Lloyd Ruby Overpass [PHOTOS]

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Police say the flyover is back open and the driver of the crashed dump truck suffered only minor injuries.

An overturned truck has forced police and TxDOT to close the southbound side of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass along I-44/Central Freeway.

The accident call came just before 2 pm today. Two Wichita Falls Fire Department Units and nine police units were dispatched to the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the driver. The accident may have been caused by a blown tire. Officials are working to clear the wreck at this hour.

TxDOT and the WFPD have detours in place.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.