Package Thief Falls Down, Flashes Surveillance Camera Her Lady Parts [VIDEO]

Nothing like some instant Karma hitting you right in the face.

A woman was recently caught on camera stealing two packages off of a porch in Las Vegas, but before making off with the stolen goods, she tripped and fell flashing the camera her goods.

Turns out sandals are probably not the appropriate footwear for a quick getaway.

John Nordahl is the owner of the packages and he said he's not thrilled about having his property stolen, but at least it was entertaining.