Paxton Claims Victory Over Biden Administration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming a big victory for not only Texas, but for the entire nation when it comes to a recent decision on deportation. Paxton's office has been busy during the first months of the Biden administration, launching several lawsuits against the administration including one dealing with deportation of illegal immigrants.

When President Joe Biden took office, one of the moves the administration attempted to make was to pause deportations for 100 days. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration to put a halt on their plans. The courts sided with Paxton and since January, deportations have continued.

According to a press release, the big victory now is that deportations will continue as the administration has no plans to stop deporting illegal immigrants according to a press release from Paxton's office.

The 100-day freeze period directed by the Biden’s Administration has now expired, and the Department of Homeland Security said it has no intention of extending or reinstating any policy that would further attempt to stop the deportation of illegal aliens. “This is a big win for Texas and the nation. It sends a clear message to the Biden Administration that they will not be able to violate federal immigration law and endanger the lives of Texans. This Administration’s failed policies have only exacerbated the crisis at our southern border, and further exhausted the regular duties of our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

The situation along the southern border remains a crisis with record numbers of people attempting to get into the United States illegally.