Paxton Sends Letter To ATF Defending Stabilizing Braces

It's possible that soon, 40 million Americans will become felons. Not because they have broken a law, but because the Biden administration wants the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to come up with a new rule regarding stabilizing braces of pistols.

In recent years, pistols that have been designed with arm braces or stabilizing braces that could be shouldered, have exploded in popularity. There is little to no evidence that criminals use these guns to commit crimes because these type of pistols are harder to conceal compared to a regular hand gun.

But that isn't stopping the Biden administration. The administration is desperate to show they are doing something about guns, and what they could do is turn millions of responsible gun owners into felons if they decide to outlaw these type of braces.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has authored a letter to the ATF defending the 2nd Amendment and the stabilizing braces that the ATF could potentially ban.

According to a letter sent out by Paxton's office. Paxton says in his letter that he "strongly disagrees" with the proposed rulemaking. Paxton wrote that anywhere from 10-40 million Americans could be impacted by the new rules and that the braces serve a function.

The proposed rulemaking issued by the ATF purports to establish objective criteria for classifying these stabilizing braces. However, the standards are far from objective, but rather confusing and subjective. These ambiguous criteria could reclassify pistols with stabilizing braces into firearms subject to classification under the National Firearms Act, imposing upon owners a range of federal registration requirements and fees. And because the proposed rulemaking fails to notify millions of gun owners whether their firearm complies with federal law, it leaves law-abiding citizens guessing whether they are complying with the new standard or committing a federal crime. The new federal registration requirement would not only be time-consuming and cumbersome, but also places an additional and unnecessary expense on Americans exercising a basic constitutional right. As the notice of proposed rulemaking admits, the estimated cost of complying with the proposed rule would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet this new regulatory regime does nothing to deter crime and only traps law-abiding gun owners in expensive red tape.

Congressman Arrington recently appeared on The Chad Hasty Show on KFYO and said the issue will probably be decided in the courts.