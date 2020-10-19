Popeye’s Bringing Back Cajun Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Here’s a great way to change things up a bit this Thanksgiving.

Popeye’s announced they are bringing back their “fan favorite” Cajun Style Turkeys this year, according to USA Today. Personally, I’m a big fan of their chicken, so the idea of chowing down on turkey by Popeye’s is intriguing to say the least.

The Louisiana-style chicken chain is now taking preorders at participating restaurants, while supplies last. You can place your order at the restaurant or by phone. Prices start at $39.99. Sides are also available at an additional cost and if you’re anything like me, a side of Red Beans and Rice is a must when I hit up Popeye’s.

The best part is that all you have to do is throw the bird in the oven for two to two-and-a-half hours and then dig in:

Hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun Style Turkey comes precooked so all you need to do is simply heat, serve and enjoy.

The turkeys are typically available for preorder through Thanksgiving, with the customer choosing the pickup date. However, you might want to get that order in ASAP as the offer is only available while supplies last.

Popeye’s cooking instructions for how to prepare the Cajun Style Turkeys:

Thaw 48 to 72 hours in the refrigerator or 10 to 12 hours in cold water (changing water hourly). Popeyes says, "DO NOT thaw at room temperature. Always leave in sealed plastic during thawing."

Preheat conventional oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remove all packaging, reserving juices.

Place turkey on a rack in a large roasting pan and pour juices into pan.

Reheat uncovered on lower rack in oven for 2 to 2.5 hours and until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by meat thermometer inserted into the deepest part of breast meat (not touching the bone).

Let stand 20 minutes before carving.

Save pan drippings for gravy if desired.