Registration Is Now Open For 40th Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred is back for 2021 and registration is open now.

Considering everything that every large-scale cycling or running event has gone through over the last 12 months that statement is huge.

After nearly every major running or cycling event was canceled or virtual in 2020, it's big news to know that the Hotter'N Hell Hundred will be back with an actual live event centered in downtown Wichita Falls for 2021. This will also be the 40th Anniversary for this annual event that draws thousands of visitors to our city and pumps thousands of dollars into our local economy.

Of course things will be done a little bit differently. While most Americans who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will have had the opportunity to do so by the end of August, the organizers realize that there will still be restrictions and complications on doing the things we used to take for granted. Some of those details will need to be worked out as the date of the event draws closer.

We do know that all of the events are back for live participants. There will be the traditional Endurance event with courses ranging from 10k for parents and children, to 25 miles, 50 miles, 100k (62.5 miles), and the full 100 mile endurance course. The Golden Wheel option is also back for those who want to be treated like rock stars.

For the over-achievers the Triple Threat option is still there. Triple Threat participants participate in the 100 mile Endurance Ride, a Half Marathon run, and a Mountain Bike race on the Wee-Chi-Tah off road trail.

If that's not enough, there's a Quadzilla option. This includes the 100 mile Endurance Ride, Half Marathon, Mountain Bike race AND the 100k Grava del Fuego gravel ride that starts from downtown Wichita Falls at 7:05 p.m. on Ride Day.

The Grava del Fuego is an unsupported ride primarily on gravel roads that begins and ends in downtown Wichita Falls and takes place exactly 12 hours after the 100 mile Endurance Ride begins on Saturday morning. As with the Endurance Ride there are different distance options available, the Grewbie is 30 miles, the Party Loop is 40 miles, and the Sasquatch is 100k (62.5 miles).

Another combination option is the Chupacabra, the 100 mile Endurance Ride and the 100k Grava del Fuego.

Then there are the Mountain Bike races on the Wee-Chi-Tah trail and the sanctioned Criterium and Road Racing events that take place over the Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend.

Because the virtual events involving riding your own route on your own day with your own weather were so popular during the asterisk year of 2020 they're back again as an option for 2021.

Registration for all events is now open at BikeReg.com online.

Of course all those riders will need something to do before and after their rides so the Consumer Show will be back inside the MPEC and the Finish Line Village will be rockin' with food & drink vendors and live entertainment outside the MPEC.

The 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred will take place from August 26th through the 29th, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas. It's gonna be a blast. Follow the Hotter'N Hell Hundred on Facebook for updates as the event gets closer.