Texoma Area Closing and Delays for Wednesday February 5th and 6th

Looks like a big chance of snow tomorrow is already forcing closings and delays throughout the area.

I will be doing my best to update this as more come in over the next day or so. So far, KFDX has reported the following closings and delays.

The following closing and delays are for February 6th

Church Delays & Closings

First Baptist Church of Henrietta – CDC — Closed Thursday

First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls — Offices open at 10 a.m. Thursday

First Presbyterian Church — Closed Thursday

Floral Heights United Methodist Church — Closed Thursday

Nocona Ministries/ A Hand Up — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — Closed Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church — Closed Thursday

Texoma School Delays & Closings

Archer City ISD — Closed Thursday

Big Pasture Schools (Okla.) — Closed Thursday

Bellevue ISD — Closed Thursday

Benjamin ISD — Closed Thursday

Bowie ISD — Closed Thursday

Bryson ISD — Closed Thursday

Burkburnett ISD — Closed Thursday

Christ Academy — Closed Thursday

City View ISD — Closed Thursday

Crowell ISD — Closed Thursday

Duncan Public Schools (Okla.) — Closed Thursday

Electra ISD — Closed Thursday

Forestburg ISD — Closed Thursday

Gold-Burg ISD — Closed Thursday

Graham ISD — Closed Thursday

Grandfield Public Schools (Okla.) — Closed Thursday

Harrold ISD — Closed Thursday

Henrietta ISD — Closed Thursday

Holliday ISD — Closed Thursday

Iowa Park CISD — Closed Thursday

Jacksboro ISD — Closed Thursday

Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Closed Thursday

Lawton Public Schools (Okla.) — Closed Thursday

Midway ISD — Closed Thursday

Montague ISD — Closed Thursday

Munday ISD — Closed Thursday

Newcastle ISD — Closed Thursday

Nocona ISD — Closed Thursday

Notre Dame Catholic School — Closed Thursday

Olney ISD — Closed Thursday

Petrolia CISD — Closed Thursday

Prairie Valley ISD — Closed Thursday

Region 9 Education Services Center — Closed Thursday

Saint Jo ISD — Closed Thursday

Seymour ISD — Closed Thursday

The Bridge Christian School — Closed Thursday

Throckmorton CISD — Closed Thursday, classes to resume Friday

Wichita Christian School — Closed Thursday

Wichita Falls ISD — Closed Thursday

WFISD Board of Trustees Work Session — Canceled Thursday

Windthorst ISD — Closed Thursday

Woodson ISD — Closed Thursday

Young County Public Schools — Closed Thursday

Texoma School Delays

Chillicothe ISD — 10 a.m. start, buses will run 2 hours late

Northside ISD — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Perrin-Whitt CISD — 10 a.m. start

Terral Public Schools (Okla.) — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Vernon ISD — 10 a.m. start, buses run 2 hours late, no breakfast in classrooms

University Delays & Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed Thursday

North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham Campuses) — Closed Thursday

Vernon College — All classes canceled at all campuses Thurday

Childcare Delays & Closings

Anchor Christian Academy — Closed Thursday

Building Blocks Learning Center — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Children Come First Daycare — Closed Thursday

Clarity Direct Care — Closed Thursday

FUMC School For Little People — Closed Thursday

God’s Blessings Child Development Center — Closed Thursday

Growing Center Daycare — Closed Thursday

Imagination Station (Electra) — Opens 9 a.m. Thursday

Kiddie Kottage Daycare & Preschool — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

KinderKids Learning Center — Closed Thursday

Learning Depot Day Care — Closed Thursday

Seymour Day School — Closed Thursday

Stepping Stones Child Care — Opens Thursday

The Learning Center Preschool — Closed Thursday

The Learning Tree — Close Thursday

Southside Youth Senter — Closed Thursday

WEE School — Closed Thursday

YMCA Early Childhood and Youth Programs — Closed Thursday

Healthcare and Wellness Delays & Closings

All Family Chiropractic — Closed Thursday

Champion’s Clinic — Opens at 11 a.m. Thursday

Children’s Dentistry — Opens at 1 p.m.

Clarity Direct Care — Closed Thursday

Community Healthcare Center — Opens noon Thursday

Dr. Dianne Cooper, Rheumatologist — Closed Thursday

Electra Medical Clinic — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Electra Medical Supply — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Family Health Center — Opens at noon Thursday

Family Practice Associate — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Friendly Door (Iowa Park) — Closed Thursday

Green Door Senior Center — Closed Thursday

Harmony Clinics — Closed Thursday

Holliday Senior Citizens Center — Closed Thursday

Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class — Canceled Thursday

Hospice of Wichita Falls Wings of Hope Grief Support Group — Canceled Thursday

Iowa Park Clinic & Pharmacy — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed Thursday

The Kitchen (Red Door & Green Door) — Closed Thursday

Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Maplewood Eye Center — Closed Thursday opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday

MRI at OSTC — Opens at 9 a.m.

Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas — Closed Thursday

North Texas Rehabilitation and Aquatic and Wellness Center — Closed Thursday

OSTC Physical Therapy and Wellness — Opens at 9 a.m. Thursday

Olney Family Clinic — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Olney Rehab and Wellness Center — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Orthopedic Associates — Opens at 9 a.m. Thursday

Pain Rehabilitation Group — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Park Clinic — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Pediatric Associates — Opens noon Thursday

Petrolia Meals on Wheels — Canceled Thursday

Petrolia Senior Citizens Club — Closed Thursday

Positive Frame of Mind Counseling — Closed Thursday

Red Door Senior Center — Closed Thursday

Rose Street Autism Spectrum Clinic (Lawton) — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Rose Street Autism Spectrum Clinic (Wichita Falls) — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Rose Street Clinic — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed Thursday

Rose Street Mental Healthcare — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

United Regional Outpatient Rehab Offices — Opens 1 p.m. Thursday, secondary to weather

United Regional Physicians Group — Opens 1 p.m. Thursday

United Regional Physicians Group CarePlus (Barnett Road) — Opens 1 p.m. Thursday

United Regional Physicians Group CarePlus (Burkburnett) — Opens 1 p.m. Thursday

Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels — Canceled Thursday

Public Service Delays & Closings

30th District Court — Closed Thursday

89th District Court — Closed Thursday

Clay County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Dept of Family and Protective Services — Opens at 1 p.m. Thursday

FallsRide Transportation Services — Begins noon Thursday

Health and Human Services Commission Wichita Falls — Opens at 1 p.m. Thursday

Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Nortex Regional Planning Commission — Closed Thursday

Region 9 Service Center — Closed Thursday

Social Security Office — Opens at 10:15 a.m. Thursday

Trash pickup — Suspended until Friday except for Montague and Wise counties

Waste Connections Trash Service — Trash service suspended until Friday

Montague and Wise Counties will still receive trash service

Wichita County Court House — Closed Thursday

Wichita County Offices — Closed Thursday

Wichita Falls City Offices — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Wichita Falls Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Wichita Falls Health and Human Services Commission — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Young County Courthouse — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Other Delays & Closings

50 Plus Zone — Opens noon Thursday

Browning Electric — Opens one hour late Thursday

First Presbyterian Church — Offices closed Thursday, all activities and events postponed

Floral Heights United Methodist Church — Closed Thursday

Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed Thursday

PosTel Credit Union (Both Locations) — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Sheppard Air Force Base — Resumes at 1 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church — Closed Thursday

Y.M.C.A. Wichita Falls – Bill Bartley Branch — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

Y.M.C.A. Wichita Falls – Downtown Branch — Opens 10 a.m. Thursday

NOTE: EVERYTHING BELOW THIS WAS FOR FEBRUARY 5th, 2020

Texoma School Closings

Anchor Christian Academy — Closed Wednesday

Archer City ISD — Closed Wednesday

Bellevue ISD — Closed Wednesday

Benjamin ISD — Closed Wednesday

Big Pasture School (Okla.) — Closed Wednesday

Bowie ISD — Closed Wednesday

Bryson ISD — Closed Wednesday

Burkburnett ISD — Closed Wednesday

Chillicothe ISD — Closed Wednesday

Christ Academy — Closed Wednesday

City View ISD — All campuses closed Wednesday

Crowell ISD — Closed Wednesday

Duncan Public Schools (Okla.) — Closed Wednesday

Electra ISD — Closed Wednesday

Forestburg ISD — Closed Wednesday

Gold-Burg ISD — Closed Wednesday

Graham ISD — Closed Wednesday

Granfield Public Schools — Closed Wednesday

Harrold ISD — Closed Wednesday

Henrietta ISD — Closed Wednesday

Holliday ISD — Closed Wednesday

Iowa Park CISD — Closed Wednesday

Jacksboro ISD — Closed Wednesday

Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Closed Wednesday

Lawton Public Schools (Okla.) — Closed Wednesday

Midway ISD — Closed Wednesday

Montague ISD — Closed Wednesday

Munday CISD — Closed Wednesday

Newcastle ISD — Closed Wednesday

Nocona ISD — Closed Wednesday

Northside ISD — Closed Wednesday

Notre Dame Catholic School — Closed Wednesday, all extracurricular activities canceled

Olney ISD — Closed Wednesday

Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed Wednesday

Petrolia CISD — Closed Wednesday

Prairie Valley ISD — Closed Wednesday

Quanah ISD — Closed Wednesday

Saint Jo ISD — Closed Wednesday

Seymour ISD — Closed Wednesday

Throckmorton CISD — Closed Wednesday

Vernon ISD — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Christian Schools — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls ISD — All campuses closed Wednesday

Windthorst ISD — Closed Wednesday

Woodson ISD — Closed Wednesday

Texoma School Delays

Northside ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

Terrell Schools (OK) — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

University Delays & Closings

Midwestern State University — All Wednesday classes canceled

North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham campuses) — Closed Wednesday

Vernon College — Wednesday classes canceled at all locations

Wayland Baptist University — All Wednesday classes canceled

Childcare Delays & Closings

Blissful Balance (Kym Cullar’s Office) — Closed Wednesday

Building Blocks Learning Center — Closed Wednesday

Child Care Partners — Closed Wednesday

Child Development Center (Henrietta) — Closed Wednesday

Children Come First Daycare — Closed Wednesday

Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed Wednesday

First Baptist Child Development Care (Henrietta) — Closed Wednesday

FUMC Children’s Learning Center (Burkburnett) — Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Gods Blessings Child Development Center — Closed Wednesday

Kiddie Kottage Daycare (Graham) — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Kinder Kids Learning Center — Closed Wednesday

Learning Center Preschool — Closed Wednesday

Learning Depot Daycare — Closed Wednesday

Learning Tree Preschool — Closed Wednesday

Machelle’s Daycare (Bowie) — Closed Wednesday

School for Little People — Closed Wednesday

Seymour Road Day School — Closed Wednesday

Southside Youth Senter — Closed Wednesday

Stepping Stones Childcare — Closed Wednesday

V.I.P. Tots — Closed Wednesday

WEE School — Closed Wednesday

Y.M.C.A. Early Childhood & Youth Programs — Closed Wednesday

Young Ages Preschool — Closed Wednesday

Church Delays & Closings

Anchor Baptist Church — All Wednesday activities canceled

Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates — Bible study canceled

City View Baptist Church — No services Wednesday

Edgemere Church of Christ — All Wednesday activities canceled

Eastside Faith Center — Closed Wednesday

Emmanuel Baptist Church — All Wednesday activities canceled

Faith Baptist Church Iowa Park — All Wednesday activities canceled

First Baptist Church Wichita Falls — Closed Wednesday and all activities canceled

First Christian Church — Closed Wednesday

First Presbyterian Church — Offices closed, all Wednesday activities canceled

First United Methodist Church (Iowa Park) — All Wednesday activities canceled

Floral Heights United Methodist Church — All Wednesday activities canceled

Grace Church — Office closed Wednesday, all Wednesday activities canceled

Holy Family Catholic Church (Vernon) — All Wednesday activities canceled

House of Empowerment — Bible study canceled

Iowa Park Church of Christ — Wednesday night services canceled

Lamar Baptist Church — All Wednesday activities canceled

River Assembly of God — All Wednesday activities canceled

Sacred Heart Catholic Church — All Tuesday & Wednesday activities canceled, offices closed Wednesday

Thornberry Baptist Church — Wednesday night services canceled

Southside Baptist Church (Olney) — Wednesday night services canceled

City Services Delays & Closings

30th District Court of Wichita Falls — Closed Wednesday, no jury trials

78th District Court of Wichita County — Closed Wednesday

Archer County Courthouse and Annex— Closed Wednesday

Burkburnett Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 — Closed Wednesday

Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center — Closes at 3:00 p.m. today, closed Wednesday

Cotton County Courthouse — Closed Wednesday

FallsRide Services — Canceled Wednesday

Henrietta City Offices — Closed Wednesday

Iowa Park City Offices — Closed Wednesday

Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Closed Wednesday

Petrolia Senior Citizens and Meals on Wheels — Closed Wednesday

Red River Authority of Texas — Closed Wednesday, opens 10:00 a.m. Thursday

Sheppard Air Force Base — Closed Wednesday (normal operations)

Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty

Sheppard Air Force Base Joint Airfield — Closed thru 6:00 a.m. Thursday

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles — Closed Wednesday

Wichita County A.R.C. — Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Annex Detention Facility — Inmate visitation canceled

Wichita County Court at Law #2 — Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Courthouse — Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Downtown Detention Facility — Inmate visitation canceled

Wichita County Offices — All offices closed Wednesday

Except for essential personnel

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Child Support Office — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls City Offices — All city offices closed Wednesday

Except for essential and emergency personnel

Wichita Falls Humane Society — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Residential Organics Collections — Suspended Wednesday

Wichita Livestock Auction — Closed Wednesday

Workforce Solution Offices of North Texas (Bowie & Graham) — Closed Wednesday

Workforce Solution Offices of North Texas (Vernon) — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Young County Courthouse — Closed Wednesday

Healthcare and Wellness Delays & Closings

All Family Chiropractic — Closed Wednesday

Bernard Chiropractic — Closed Wednesday

Bowie Medical Clinic — Closed Wednesday

Burkburnett Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 — Closed Wednesday

Care Plus on Barnett Road — Closed Wednesday

Care Plus (Burkburnett) — Closed Wednesday

Clinics of North Texas Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care — Closed Wednesday (doctors will notify patients about appointments)

Community Healthcare Center — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Bartel, Neurologist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Butera, Psychiatrist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Cooper, Rheumatologist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. De Asis, Primary Care Physician — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Gonzales, Rheumatologist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Gorley, Psychiatrist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Lee, Children’s Dentistry — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Lim, Neurologist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Parvari, Internist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Purcell, Internist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Thota, Cardiologist — Closed Wednesday

Dr. Workman’s Office — Closed Wednesday

Electra Medical Clinic — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Family Health Center — Closed Wednesday

Foundations of Texoma — Closed Wednesday

Goldsmith Drugs — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Hillcrest Clinic (Vernon) — Closed Wednesday

Hospice of Wichita Falls Wednesday Grief Support Group — Canceled

Iowa Park Clinic — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Iowa Park Meals on Wheels — Canceled Wednesday

Iowa Park Pharmacy — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

The Kitchen (Red Door, Green Door) — Closed Wednesday

Maplewood Eye Care Center — Closed Wednesday

Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas — Opens 12:00 p.m. Wednesday

Nocona Medical Clinic — Closed Wednesday

North Texas Discover Hope Clinic — Closed Wednesday

North Texas Rehab Center and Wellness Center — Closed Wednesday

One & Only Dermatology (Dr. Bagheri) — Closed Wednesday

Orthopedic Associates — Closed Wednesday

OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Center — Closed Wednesday

OSTC MRI Center — Closed Wednesday

Park Clinic — Opens 10 a.m. Wednesday

Pain Rehab Group — Closed Wednesday

Pediatric Associates — Closed Wednesday

Positive Frame of Mind Counseling — Closed Wednesday

Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed Wednesday

Red River Outpatient Program — Closed Wednesday

Red River Hospital will remain open

Reneau Rehab (Burkburnett) — Opens 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Reneau Rehab (Wichita Falls) — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Rose Street Clinic — Closed Wednesday

Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed Wednesday

Rose Street Spectrum (Wichita Falls) — Closed Wednesday

Rose Street Spectrum (Lawton) — Closed Wednesday

Saint Jo Medical Clinic — Closed Wednesday

Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic — Opens 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Texoma Direct Primary Care (Burkburnett) — Closed Wednesday

Texoma ENT and Allergy — Closed Wednesday

Texoma Hearing Institute — Closed Wednesday

Texoma Pain and Spine Center — Closed Wednesday

TMC Imaging — Closed Wednesday

United Regional Outpatient Rehab Center — Closed Wednesday

United Regional Physician’s Group – 9th Street — Closed Wednesday

United Regional Physician’s Group – Barnett Road — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls G.I. Associates — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels — Closed Wednesday

Other Closings & Delays

50 Plus Zone — Closed Wednesday

Archer Service Center — Closed Wednesday

Browning Electric — Delayed opening 2 hours

The Friendly Door (Iowa Park) — Canceled Wednesday

Greyhound Bus Routes — Canceled effective immediately thru Wednesday

Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed Wednesday

Kickapoo Downtown Airport Terminal — Closed Wednesday

P.E.T.S. — Closed Wednesday

Warrior’s Way Martial Arts School — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Ballet — Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Regional Airport — All flights to DFW canceled Wednesday

Regional Airport Terminal will remain open

Workforce Solution Offices of North Texas (Bowie & Graham) — Closed Wednesday

Workforce Solution Offices of North Texas (Vernon) — Closed Wednesday

Y.M.C.A. Wichita Falls – Bill Bartley Branch — Opens 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

Y.M.C.A. Wichita Falls – Downtown Branch — Opens 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

I will be doing my best to update this as more come in throughout the day and tomorrow.