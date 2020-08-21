Scientists in Finland Have Found a Hangover Cure

It appears we finally have a research-based answer for hangovers.

Sure, there are those out there who have their trusty go-to remedy for the morning after tying one on. Personally, I’ve always found that plenty of water or sports drink along with greasy, spicy foods work well for hangovers. I also know a lot of people who go straight to Pedialyte to ease their morning after suffering.

But, researchers in Finland claim to have found a sure-fire cure for hangovers and you can get it online and in vitamin and supplement stores.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Helsinki and published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, found that 1,200 milligrams of the amino acid L-cysteine reduced alcohol related headache and nausea.

The study even found that 600 milligrams helped ease stress and anxiety, which is key to eliminating hangovers altogether because it helps “reduce the need of drinking the next day.”

In addition to helping alleviate hangovers, there are plenty of other health benefits of L-cysteine. According to Very Well Health, the amino acid is a natural treatment for cardiovascular disease, angina, flu, diabetes, chronic bronchitis, inflammation, inflammatory bowel disease and osteoarthritis.