Senator Bernie Sanders Will Be Giving an Address in Lawton

Looks like a stop on the campaign trail will be hitting Texoma very soon.

I just wanted to say something real quick. Some people are going to take this as our stations endorsing Bernie Sanders. I'm just letting you know that a political candidate is in our area and if you're interested you should go. If you have no desire to go, simply don't and ignore this story. No need to complain about this, just informing you about the event.

Now that is out of the way, here is what is going down. Coming up on September 22, Senator Sanders will be at the 28th annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow. The event is taking place at Comanche Nation Complex located at 584 Northwest Bingo Road in Lawton. Doors open at 6 PM and the event is scheduled to start at 7 PM.