Severe Weather Risk Increases for Wichita Falls and Surrounding Areas Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties across the eastern Texas Panhandle, western North Texas and western Oklahoma , including several counties in our listening area to include Hardeman, Childress, Knox, King, Cottle and Foard in Texas and Harmon and Jackson counties in Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather for much of Texoma late this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Forecasters say there is a moderate risk of severe storms for Wichita Falls and the surrounding counties. The greatest risk for tornadoes will be in western Oklahoma and the eastern Texas panhandle.

Far western portions of Texoma could also be affected. Forecasters say the greatest risks tonight and Wednesday morning will be for large, damaging hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is always a danger with torrential downpours from severe storms, so be alert in flood prone areas.

