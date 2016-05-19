Sheppard Air Force Base Released From Real-World Lockdown [UPDATED]

UPDATE (5/19/16 7:37 PM): Sheppard Air Force Base has reported that the 82nd Wing Commander has released the base from lockdown.

Original Story:

At 5:33 pm today, Sheppard Air Force Base reported that they were under a lockdown due to a "real-world event."

At this time, it is not clear what the cause of the real-world lockdown is. Although, Sheppard officials have denied the report of an active shooter on base that was reported by Balfour Beatty to housing residents.

Sheppard Air Force Base was conducting a planned full-scale exercise that began at 4:30 Thursday afternoon, however, officials stressed that the lockdown is no longer an exercise.

We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.