Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest Is This Saturday At Elks Lodge

With Punxsutawney Phil and Annie in the Dallas Arboretum both predicting another six weeks of winter, and the forecast for cooler weather this weekend it's the perfect time for a big bowl of chili. Or maybe a chili dog? Or how about Frito chili pie?

If any of that sounds good to you, you're in luck because the 4th Annual Sheriff Duke's Dynamite Chili Fest is this Saturday at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Highway.

Wichita County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

This chili fest will have chili, chili dogs, frito chili pies, hot dogs, and of course all the fixings your heart desires. There will also be a country store and bakery, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and much more.

Sheriff Duke's Dynamite Chili Fest is this Saturday, February 6th, from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 4205 Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.

Entry into the CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) Sanctioned Cook-off and the OPEN Bean Cook-off is $10 and must be turned in by 11:00 that morning.

The public is welcome to enjoy these delicious displays of culinary perfection with Chili Bowls or Chili Dogs for $4, Hot Dogs for $2.50, Frito Chili Pie for $5. It's all for a good cause so come hungry.

Ben6 / ThinkStock

The forecast for Saturday is perfect to head out, enjoy some chili, and support efforts to raise funds for the Wichita County fallen deputy and volunteer fire fighters memorial project. Presented by the Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizens' Alumni Association.