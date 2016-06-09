Shoplifter Nabbed With Waaaay Too Much Meat in His Pants

This guy's pants make a great meat locker.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, a man is busted stealing ribs and various other meat from a supermarket in his pants.

He's approached by someone we presume is a manager, who is fed up that this guy is a repeat offender. And the manager is not moved one iota when the thief claims he's got to feed his family.

He demands the suspect hand over the meat and that's when we see just how much food he was able to pilfer. It's remarkable, especially when you consider he doesn't look any different than someone not carrying an Outback Steakhouse's worth of beef.

For those of you keeping score at home, he handed over one rack of ribs, two packages of meat, two more packages of meat, another rack of ribs and still another rack of ribs. There are butcher shops that don't carry as much inventory as this carnivore was hoping to flee with on his body.

And you have to wonder if the merchandise went back into the freezer for customers to buy. At the very least, if you're going to sell meat that's been down someone's pants, it better be marked down.