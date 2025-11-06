If you thought burglary rates would be highest in major metropolitan areas, think again. A tiny Central Texas town has the highest burglary rate in the entire state.

I grew up in a small town in Texas, and it was typically a safe place. We certainly had our fair share of problems, but it was the kind of town in which we didn’t lock our doors until we went to bed.

Calvert, Texas: The State’s Burglary Capital

However, that was Vernon, not Calvert. According to My San Antonio, there were 16 reported burglaries in Calvert in 2023. While that’s not a huge number, the problem is that Calvert has a population of only 969 residents, giving it an average burglary rate of 1.65 per 100 residents.

I need to point out that I know nothing about Calvert. I don’t believe I’ve ever even passed through the tiny town situated halfway between Waco and College Station. As someone who adores small towns, I would love to visit there someday.

Why Are Burglaries So High in Calvert?

So, I can only speculate as to why Calvert has such a high rate of burglaries. It would be great to hear from someone who lives there and can shed a little light on the situation. In the meantime, just know that if you’re passing through, you may want to keep a close eye on your belongings.

