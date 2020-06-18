Sounds of Speedway Features The Downtown Royalty This Saturday

The Sounds of Speedway music series continues at The Forum this Saturday night (06.20.20) with The Downtown Royalty Band.

The Downtown Royalty Band has been making music in Wichita Falls for several years with their lineup of Files Little, Brandon Mundt, Mark Forehand, and Michael Katel. Earlier this year the four piece band became a five piece band with the addition of Derrick Kuehner on lead guitar. For this show they promise all of your old favorites and a few new tunes you probably haven't heard yet.

The Sounds of Speedway is an ongoing music series held at The Forum, and as with almost every other aspect of life in 2020 they've made some changes. One of those is a renewed spotlight on the amazing amount of talented local artists we have in Wichita Falls which works in everyone's favor because we get the chance to hear an amazing local act like The Downtown Royalty Band in the beautiful building like The Forum. Another is seating. In order to help keep everyone a safe distance apart the room will be set up with tables and chairs, usually four chairs to each table. Because you get different sized groups coming together there will be extra chairs available to accommodate any sized group.

The doors will open at 7:30 Saturday night and the The Downtown Royalty Band will perform from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased on the Arts Council's website.

All Sounds of Speedway concerts are BYOB events, in addition you can bring your own food to eat or purchase something from Stone Oven Gourmet Pizza and Eatery at this weekend's event.

This will be the first public performance for The Downtown Royalty Band since March and kicks off the 2020 Sounds of Speedway series at The Forum. The Forum is at 2120 Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.