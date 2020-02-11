Standing Brooms Phenomenon Explained

Have you noticed an uptick in standing brooms filling your social media feed lately? I did, so I gave it a try. Much to my surprise I was able to make it work!

Well, it worked until the cat decided to knock it over a few minutes later.

It also turns out that this so-called phenomenon has nothing to do with the alignment of the stars or planets, or even the vernal equinox (that's not until March 19th), it's just plain physics. It takes a little patience and a light touch, but what is actually going on is that the bristles on the bottom of the broom make a reasonably stable platform for a well balanced handle. The guys on the TV actually explained it a little better than that way back in 2012.

So, there you go. It's not magic or star alignment, but it is fun to try and it might even impress your kids or social media followers.