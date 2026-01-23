Do you despise winter weather as much as I do? If so, this one is for you.

As I write this, you can see the ice starting to fall just outside the window of my office. We’ve known for quite some time that a winter storm was headed our way in North Texas, and it has finally arrived.

Why Freezing Rain Is the Real Texas Winter Villain

I don’t mind snow so much, because at least you can have some fun with it. But in this neck of the woods, we tend to get more freezing rain than snow...and there’s nothing good about freezing rain. It makes traveling a nightmare and usually leads to power outages, thanks to limbs falling from trees due to excess weight.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Was This the Warmest December Ever in Wichita Falls?

So, I was stoked when I saw The Weather Channel’s outlook from February to April. If their forecast holds up, this winter is going to be one of the shortest I can remember. While winter doesn’t technically end until March, it’s not going to feel like it outside.

I’m no weather expert, so forgive me for not going into detail here. Just know that folks much smarter than me are saying temperatures are going to be warmer than average in Texas in February and will likely stay that way through April. So, in a nutshell, expect an early spring in this part of the country. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take it.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...