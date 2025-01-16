Learn to be a Storm Spotter in Wichita Falls

As we gear up for peak storm season, the National Weather Service (NWS) will offer spotter training in Wichita Falls.

Of course, it’s pretty much always storm season in this part of the country, so we can always use more storm spotters. The free training is set for Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 am in Room 1 at the Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC). Classes typically last about two hours.

Keep in mind that this isn’t storm chaser training (even though I’m sure it would help). Storm chasers typically travel long distances to seek out storms. Storm spotters help keep the local community safe by monitoring the situation and reporting back to the NWS when severe weather threatens the area.

Who is eligible to become a storm spotter and what does the training include?

Anyone who is interested in serving their community can become a storm spotter. The NWS is looking for volunteers from all walks of life to join their SKYWARN team. Here’s what you’ll learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

If you’re interested in becoming a storm spotter, there’s no need to reserve a spot. Simply show up at the MPEC on February 8 and get ready to learn.