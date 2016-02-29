Sunday Stabbing Sends One to Hospital, Arrest Made

A Wichita Falls man was transported to United Regional Sunday afternoon after he was stabbed in the shoulder.

Wichita Falls Police were called to a home at 415 Bailey Avenue at around 12:30 pm Sunday. They found a male victim had been stabbed once in the shoulder. His injuries were described as non life threatening.

Police arrested 17 year-old Precious Nicole Tillery. Tillery is charged with aggravated robbery. Police say Tillery was attempting to remove money from the victims pocket when the stabbing occurred.

Tillery remained in the Wichita County Jail Sunday night. No word on bond amount.