Texas Grocery Store Chain Offering Free Strawberries With the Purchase of Lube, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Oh H-E-B, I see what you're doing here.

Apparently starting on Wednesday, H-E-B will be doing a special promotion. You buy some strawberry lube, you get four chocolate dipped strawberries for free. Attention person in H-E-B marketing, you're a genius. I have a feeling they're going to run out of lube and strawberries this week.

No word if this will be at every H-E-B location or just the San Antonio location this woman works for. Hopefully, everywhere because this an amazing idea. I'm only mad about this because we don't have an H-E-B here in Wichita Falls. Please H-E-B come here or a nearby city. I see your amazing deals and I want to give you my money!