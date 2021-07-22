Previously announced Texas Gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines will be appearing today (July 22) in Wichita Falls.

Huffines, a former Texas state senator, is one of four Republicans who have announced their candidacies in next year's GOP primary.

The Don Huffines Meet & Greet with supporters will be held from 5:30pm-7pm at The Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Earlier this week, Huffines appeared on The Chad Hasty Show to discuss his campaign. He blamed Governor Greg Abbott and his "failed leadership" for the special session that is currently going on in Austin.

This is another example of failed leadership by our Governor. He's allowed this to happen. During the regular session as you recall right there at the end he had his election integrity bill up and they (Democrats) fled. They couldn't get the bill out because they broke quorum. You know what his response was to that? He signed over 300 Democrat bills into law. Then he approved their budget that they all voted for. I mean, who would have done that? He lost all the leverage that he had.

