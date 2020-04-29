Texas Man Allegedly Choked Woman for Changing the TV Channel

It sucks when you can't agree on what to watch, but this is not the appropriate reaction.

Back on April 24th, in San Antonio, a pretty scary incident took place. Looks like the victim had recently moved out of a house where her baby's father was staying. She went back to the house to visit her son on this day. According to her, she changed the channel on the TV so her son could watch one of his shows.

That is when 24-year-old Michael Flores allegedly began choking this woman. While being choked for several seconds, Flores accused the victim of cheating on him. The victim called the police to file a report and Flores fled the scene. Police were able to locate him at a later time. Flores is being charged with Assault Family Choking/Strangulation, which is a felony.