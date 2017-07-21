Wichita Falls Police Arrest Suspect in Brick Attack on City’s East Side

Wichita Falls Police have arrested a suspect in two separate assaults that took place on July 20 th . WFPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Flood Street. A victim told officers that 34-year-old Lashenda Mitchell had thrown bricks through a window at their home and when the victim went outside to investigate, Mitchell threw another brick, striking the victim in the head. Mitchell fled before officers arrived, but she was not done.

Officers got a call about another incident at Juarez and Humphreys streets. The caller said the driver of a 1997 gray Honda Accord had struck a 1999 gold Toyota Camry parked near the intersection. Witnesses told officers the driver of the Accord struck the car several times, then got out and proceeded to break the window on the Camry with a baseball bat.

Officers identified Mitchell as the suspect in that attack as well and she was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She was taken to the Wichita County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. As of Friday afternoon, Mitchell was no longer listed on the Wichita County Jail roster.