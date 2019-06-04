Second Arrest Made in Professional Drive Shooting

The Wichita Falls Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place on May 16. KFDX reports police served a warrant on 25 year old Meredith Shikish Lopez in connection with the aggravated robbery in the 5300 block of Professional Drive at around 3 pm on May 16 th . Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tealwood Apartments on Professional and found a 21 year old male had been shot multiple times.

Taylor-Lopez (Wichita County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was transported to United Regional and the search began for a male suspect who had fled the scene before officers arrived. More than an hour later, officers stopped a red Nissan Altima in the 1900 block of Old Windthorst Road. Officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Three men were in the car and one of them, 20 year old Khiry Deshawn Taylor told officers that marijuana found in the car was his. He was arrested for possession of marijuana. Later, Taylor was identified as a suspect in the aggravated robbery on Professional Drive.

Taylor and Lopez are both held on drug charges and aggravated robbery charges. Both remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Bond on each suspect was set at $1 million on the the aggravated robbery charges.