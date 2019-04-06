Texas Man Receives Life in Prison for Leaving Over 150 Voicemails for His Ex

We all have that crazy ex in our lives, this guy would not leave this girl alone.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Brian Hamlin of Houston was convicted of felony stalkingharassment earlier this week after two days of testimony. Hamlin would not leave his ex-girlfriend alone for several months after the two had stopped seeing each other. Hamlin left his ex 150 voicemails in January of last year that were played for the jury in the courtroom.

Along with that, the jury heard from several witnesses who the DA says told of his harassing behavior over several years. The jury determined after 30 minutes his sentence for life in prison. He was facing 25 years to life because he had already had some previous convictions as well.

Sometimes, you just need to let your ex, be your ex. If they don't want to be with you, they need to be left alone.