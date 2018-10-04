Texas Moron Comments on His Own Wanted Picture, Gets Captured

This is a bold strategy, let's see if it pays off for him.

Over in Randall County, Texas, the local Sherriff's Office was looking for a wanted fugitive. They do what every typical sheriff's office does. Shares the photo on Facebook and tell people to be on the lookout for this person. Well, wouldn't you know it, the fugitive came right to them.

Ahmad Ibrahim saw his mugshot on Facebook and decided to be a smartass and comment on the post. 'Why couldn't y'all get a recent picture? I'll be in so y'all can do that.' Oh Ahmad, how right you were. Within SIX HOURS they found Ahmad thanks to local tips and brought him in.

We do have a new photo of Ahmad in the back of squad car now. He doesn't look too happy in this photo. Pro tip: If you're wanted by police, DO NOT comment on your own wanted photo.