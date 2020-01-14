Texas Restaurant Claims to Have the Hottest Burger in the State

Is it hotter than the Psycho Burger at Willie's Place?

I used to think I could eat anything. Then some food challenges around Wichita Falls started kicking my butt. I still enjoy keeping an eye on food challenges throughout the state. This one caught my eye today, mainly because they're claiming to have the hottest burger in Texas.

The Little Bitty Burger Barn is the one bragging about their spicy burger over in Houston. They have Charlie's Five Alarm Fire Burger Challenges. Here is what is in this thing. A 1/4 lb burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a secret sauce; topped with grilled jalapeños, grilled habaneros, pepper-jack cheese, and Nitro sauce (advertised as 10,000,000 Scoville units); and served on a jalapeno and cheddar-infused bun. The Nitro sauce has arbol peppers, diced dry chilies, crushed red pepper, garlic salt, cayenne pepper, jalapeno salt, liquid capsaicin, five bottles of hot sauces (including a ghost chili sauce and a habanero concentrate), and fresh habaneros.

If that wasn't enough, you only have five minutes to finish this thing. That is gonna suck if you try it. No time to give your body a break, just keep eating. If you do it, free shirt and your photo goes on the wall. It's been awhile since I tried something super spicy. Maybe it's time for a road trip?