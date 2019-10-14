The Annual Wichita Falls Halloween in the Park is This Saturday

It’s time again for the little costumed ones to head to Lucy Park for the City’s Annual Halloween in the Park.

The free event is open to all ages and will happen this Saturday (10/19) from 5:00 to 8:00pm in and around the large pavilion near the swimming pool.

The event features a double lane giant slide, balloon sculptures, and cake walks that happen every half hour starting at 6:00pm.

There will also be carnival games for the little ones including basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, milk bottle game clinko, mini golf, horseshoes, and more. In addition, there will food and drink concessions available.

Registration for the Free Costume Parade & Contest will begin at 4:30pm at the Lucy Park Log Cabin. The parade and judging will happen from 5:00 to 5:45pm.

Halloween in the Park also features a Free Pumpkin Decorating Contest from 6:00 to 6:45pm for ages 10 and under.

Contact the Parks & Recreation Office at 940-761-7490 for more details.