The Live at the Lake 2019 Concert Series Kicks Off This Thursday

The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU’s Live at the Lake concert series returns this week.

Some of the best artists in the area set up at the Priddy Pavilion at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art on Thursday nights from 6:30 – 8:30 for an evening of live music alongside Sikes Lake. All shows are free to attend and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A food truck will be on site.

Live at the Lake 2019 Concert Series Schedule:

April 25 Cousin Fuzzy

May 9 Slab Rat

May 23 Jay Hollis Band

June 6 Walkin Johnny Band

June 20 WF Symphony Orchestra

July 18 Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sept. 5 Hellen Bach

Sept. 19 Deep In It