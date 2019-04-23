The Live at the Lake 2019 Concert Series Kicks Off This Thursday
The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU’s Live at the Lake concert series returns this week.
Some of the best artists in the area set up at the Priddy Pavilion at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art on Thursday nights from 6:30 – 8:30 for an evening of live music alongside Sikes Lake. All shows are free to attend and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A food truck will be on site.
Live at the Lake 2019 Concert Series Schedule:
April 25 Cousin Fuzzy
May 9 Slab Rat
May 23 Jay Hollis Band
June 6 Walkin Johnny Band
June 20 WF Symphony Orchestra
July 18 Rock, Paper, Scissors
Sept. 5 Hellen Bach
Sept. 19 Deep In It