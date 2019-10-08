Three Texas Men Resold Five ACL Armbands Over 100 Times

How is this even possible?

This past weekend was the first weekend for Austin City Limits. A major music festival that brings a lot of people to our state's capital. With any major event, people are gonna scalp tickets. Nathan Beck, Cameron Beck, and Michael Martin were selling ACL armbands on Craigslist.

However, once inside, one of those guys would take back the armband. They would then resell the armband to someone else, and so on, and so on. They apparently had five wristbands and scanned each of them between 19 and 22 times. The total between all of them was 104 times, which is around $11,000 in admission fees. They got busted when they sold one to an undercover cop during a sting operation.

The men face charges of theft of service and engaging in organized criminal activity. I imagine ACL will be making changes to its armband policy before next year's festival.