What’s the Top Halloween Candy for Texans This Year?

If you want to make sure trick-or-treaters don't egg your house over your candy choices, what candy should you be passing out?

CandyStore.com has released its yearly breakdown of the most popular Halloween candy by state. Charting the best-selling candy in each state, CandyStore.com came up with the three most popular Halloween treats in Texas...

3. Sour Patch Kids

2. Starburst

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's seems to be the safe no matter where you live, being the second most popular overall, right behind Skittles.

You can see the complete breakdown from state to state in CandyStore.com's interactive map below:

Source: CandyStore.com.

What's your favorite candy to swipe from your kid's bag when they're at school? Let us know in the comments below!