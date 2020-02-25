Tornado Siren Test at Sheppard Air Force Base Today

This is no cause for concern, but people that don't see this will probably freak out for a bit today.

Here in Wichita Falls, we're used to a tornado siren test. We're just used to hearing it the first Monday of the month at noon. If you're in the Sheppard Air Force Base area today, you should be hearing some tornado sirens going off. The base says this is a just a test and no reason to panic.

The base says they're being evaluated right now and the tornado siren is a part of this process. It will be happening this afternoon (February 25th), for a short amount of time. So go on about your day like it's not even there.