Storm chasers were on the scene when a pair of tornadoes touched down in a field near Stamford, Texas, on Sunday, May 25.

You can hear the excitement in professional storm chaser Chad Casey’s voice as he points out the first tornado to his son. Shortly after, his son spots another twister touching down nearby.

It’s amazing just how calm they are as the first tornado grows into a pretty good-sized twister. While the smaller one to the right in the video quickly breaks up after touching down, the original tornado is growing into a beast that looks like it could do some serious damage.

WATCH: Storm Chasers Surrounded by Twin Tornadoes in Texas

But I would imagine some storm chasers get used to seeing tornadoes to the point that they only feel fear if it’s bearing down on them. However, I don’t know if I could ever get comfortable watching tornadoes wreak havoc. Those bad boys are terrifying to me.

It’s a good thing there are braver folks than I, though. Thanks to the efforts of those storm chasers, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), allowing residents ample time to seek shelter.

Fortunately, the tornado didn’t do much damage. According to Big Country Homepage, there were reports of minimal damage, including downed trees and power lines.

