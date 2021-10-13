UIL Ruling: Frenship Tiger Football Forfeits Win Against San Angelo Central

Frenship Tigers

In a rare ruling by the UIL State Executive Committee, the Frenship Tigers football team has been forced to forfeit a win against the San Angelo Central Bobcats.

Back on September 24, Frenship beat San Angelo Central 49-32 in the 2-6A district opener for both teams.

However, according to Wednesday's executive action, the committee ruled that Frenship played the game against San Angelo Central with an ineligible player.

San Angelo LIVE reports the player in question had been ejected during a previous game, and by rule had not sat out the required amount of time before playing for the Tigers again.

Get our free mobile app

The formal vote by the UIL State Executive Committee was 3-0-1 on having Frenship  forfeit their win against San Angelo Central.

Immediately after the UIL's ruling, TheAthleticsDepartment.com noted that Central's district record moves to 2-1, and puts the Bobcats in a better position to make the playoffs.

DISTRICT 2-6A STANDINGS AS OF 2pm, OCTOBER 13, 2021:

Courtesy: TheAthleticsDepartment.com

FRENSHIP TIGERS FOOTBALL 2021 GAME RESULTS

DATEOPPONENTRESULTSCORERECORD
8/27Lubbock CoronadoW28-261-0
9/3Clovis HighW62-02-0
9/10Lubbock-CooperW14-133-0
9/17@ Amarillo HighL14-313-1
9/24@ San Angelo CentralLForfeit3-2 (0-1)
10/1Odessa Permian L14-173-3 (0-2)
10/8
@ Midland Legacy
L28-683-4 (0-3)
10/15Abilene High
10/29Odessa High
11/5Midland High
District Games in Bold
Denotes Home Game

 

Expensive Airbnb Stays in Lubbock, Texas

CHECK IT OUT: 20 Things Us Texans Have To Explain To Out-Of-Town'ers

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: frenship high school, San Angelo Central
Categories: Sports, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top