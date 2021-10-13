In a rare ruling by the UIL State Executive Committee, the Frenship Tigers football team has been forced to forfeit a win against the San Angelo Central Bobcats.

Back on September 24, Frenship beat San Angelo Central 49-32 in the 2-6A district opener for both teams.

However, according to Wednesday's executive action, the committee ruled that Frenship played the game against San Angelo Central with an ineligible player.

San Angelo LIVE reports the player in question had been ejected during a previous game, and by rule had not sat out the required amount of time before playing for the Tigers again.

The formal vote by the UIL State Executive Committee was 3-0-1 on having Frenship forfeit their win against San Angelo Central.

Immediately after the UIL's ruling, TheAthleticsDepartment.com noted that Central's district record moves to 2-1, and puts the Bobcats in a better position to make the playoffs.

DISTRICT 2-6A STANDINGS AS OF 2pm, OCTOBER 13, 2021:

Courtesy: TheAthleticsDepartment.com

FRENSHIP TIGERS FOOTBALL 2021 GAME RESULTS

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SCORE RECORD 8/27 Lubbock Coronado W 28-26 1-0 9/3 Clovis High W 62-0 2-0 9/10 Lubbock-Cooper W 14-13 3-0 9/17 @ Amarillo High L 14-31 3-1 9/24 @ San Angelo Central L Forfeit 3-2 (0-1) 10/1 Odessa Permian L 14-17 3-3 (0-2) 10/8 @ Midland Legacy L 28-68 3-4 (0-3) 10/15 Abilene High 10/29 Odessa High 11/5 Midland High District Games in Bold

* Denotes Home Game

