Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Union Pacific train engine which carried the body of former President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place is being donated to his presidential library and museum at Texas A&M University.

The iconic engine, painted in the design of Air Force One, transported the deceased president from Houston to College Station just over two years ago, on December 5, 2018.

The Union Pacific engine, designated No. 4141, was originally painted in President Bush's honor in 2005 for a museum exhibit.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, on Thursday, approved a $1 per-year lease for two acres of land for the presidential library and museum. Texas A&M System officials said a planned museum expansion will host an exhibit for the train, along with a retired Marine One helicopter as well.

“Texas A&M is proud to host these icons of the Bush presidency,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “We do everything we can to keep alive the memory and accomplishments of this wonderful president and public servant.”

“Union Pacific is proud and honored that the UP 4141 is one step closer to being on permanent display at the Bush Library,” said Scott Moore, the Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Union Pacific. “President Bush’s love of trains is well known and we are pleased that we can be a part of honoring his legacy.”

No. 4141 Union Pacific Train Engine Honoring President George H.W. Bush (2018 Funeral Procession)

Both Bush presidential libraries are located in Texas. The aforementioned George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is located at Texas A&M University in Bryan/College Station, and the George W. Bush Presidential Library is located at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.