Watch Lightning Destroy Tree Outside Wisconsin School In Seconds

It's nearly storm season in Texoma so this video couldn't have come at a better time.

Security video recently caught a pine tree outside Wautoma High School in Wisconsin being destroyed in seconds as it is struck by a bolt of lightning. The students were all inside getting ready to take their ACT tests. I'm sure it didn't distract them at all.

As you can see, it had been raining that day when suddenly a bolt of lighting struck the tree. Fortunately for the rest of us the school's security camera was pointed directly at it. One second it's there, the next second it's gone. The sound of the strike must have been incredible. Lightning took out the power transformer on the electric line outside our house during dinner once when I was a kid and everyone in the room jumped a foot off their chair when it struck.

This time the lightning passed through the main trunk of the tree, heating it up and incinerating it, which left the rest of the branches to fall straight down to the ground. Kinda like Wile E. Coyote when his latest contraption runs him over the edge of a cliff.

In this case the lightning strike turned out to be a real-time science lesson for the kids who happened to be looking out the window instead of paying attention to what their teachers were trying to tell them about their ACT tests.

See kids? This is why it's never a good idea to seek shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.