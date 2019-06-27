Watch Two Sneaky South Texas Tubers Snag a Little Liquor While Cops Dump It Out

A video has been making the rounds of a couple of tubers in South Texas sneaking a little bit of liquor as a cop pours it in the river.

The incident happened on the Comal River near San Antonio. Typical protocol when banned items are discovered is for the police to pour it into the river, but Steven Perez from San Antonio decided to recover what little bit he could.

The video shows he and a friend catching the booze before it hits the water, one using a cup and the other catching it with his mouth.

He was ultimately ticketed for having a glass container on the river.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t blame anyone for trying to salvage a good time.