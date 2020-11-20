WF Ballet Theatre Finds New Ways to Share ‘The Nutcracker’

For many people, seeing the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre's annual production of The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition. Right up there next to trimming the tree and singing carols.

Sadly, COVID-19 has forced the ballet theatre to change their plans for this year. While the full production of The Nutcracker will not be taking place in 2020, there will be several opportunities to enjoy excepts from the ballet.

The very first Pop Up event will take place at 5:00 this afternoon at Sikes Senter Mall. They'll be performing segments from Act 1 and Act 2 in the former Justice storefront.

Don't worry if you miss today's performance because they have eight performances scheduled between now and early December.

Friday, November 20th, at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21st, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 27th, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28th, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5th, at 2:00 p.m.

Each performance should take about 30 minutes and they are free to attend. These are all easy ways to see the 2020 Ballet Theatre's rendition of this classic holiday story.

If that's not enough, the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre has teamed with KFDX and KJTL television stations to broadcast last year's full performance.

You can see the full 2019 performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 5th, from 7 to 9 p.m. on KFDX; on Sunday, December 6th, from 9 to 11 p.m. on KJTL; and Christmas morning, December 25th, from 5 until 7 a.m. on KFDX.

From Pop Up performances at Sikes Senter Mall to TV broadcasts of last year's performance, there are plenty of ways to watch this year.

The staff, crew, and students at the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre work hard all year long to bring The Nutcracker to life, this year it's just being done in a slightly different way.