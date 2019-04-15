WFPD Crime of the Week: Burglary at Sunrise and Shine Omelet Grill

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a recent burglary.

On March 3rd at around 1:12 am, unknown suspects broke into Sunrise and Shine Omelet Grill located at 3901 Old Jacksboro Hwy. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of change from the cash register.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (880)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.