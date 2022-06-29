What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

4th in The Falls Freedom Fest, Downtown Block Party, the Deep End's Grand Re-Opening, live music, comedy, theater, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.

Thursday, June 30

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am | Price: $25

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Summer Storytimes
Time: 10:30-11:00am

Veteran's Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Tribe Talk
Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Nurses are Angels
Time: 6:00-7:30pm | Price: $40

Red, White, and You Painting Night
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $35

Matt Moran at The High Dive
Time: 7:00pm

Friday, July 1

Summer Camp at The Field
Time: 8:00am-11:00pm | Price: $45

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Park Avenue Summer Group Discussion
Time: 10:15am

Gymnastics Open Gym
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15

The Deep End Grand Re-Opening
Time: 4:00pm | Price: $7

Sweet and Sassy Spa Day
Time: 6:00pm

The Grand Ol' Americana Show
Time: 7:00pm

Zac Wilkerson featuring Cody Shaw
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $10

Saturday, July 2

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Pig Pen Mud Volleyball Tournament
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $50

Downtown Block Party
Time: 4:00pm-1:00am

July Comedy Show at The Maplewood
Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: $15

Under the Pier with The God Awful Truth, The Kept, and Big Find
Time: 9:00pm | Price: $15-$20

Anthony Spencer Live
Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, July 3

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Most Patriotic Parade
Time: 7:00am

Monday, July 4

VC Mixed Media Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $100

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

4th in the Falls Freedom Fest
Time: 5:00pm

