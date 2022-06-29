What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
4th in The Falls Freedom Fest, Downtown Block Party, the Deep End's Grand Re-Opening, live music, comedy, theater, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.
Thursday, June 30
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am | Price: $25
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Summer Storytimes
Time: 10:30-11:00am
Veteran's Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Tribe Talk
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Nurses are Angels
Time: 6:00-7:30pm | Price: $40
Red, White, and You Painting Night
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $35
Matt Moran at The High Dive
Time: 7:00pm
Friday, July 1
Summer Camp at The Field
Time: 8:00am-11:00pm | Price: $45
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Park Avenue Summer Group Discussion
Time: 10:15am
Gymnastics Open Gym
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15
The Deep End Grand Re-Opening
Time: 4:00pm | Price: $7
Sweet and Sassy Spa Day
Time: 6:00pm
The Grand Ol' Americana Show
Time: 7:00pm
Zac Wilkerson featuring Cody Shaw
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $10
Saturday, July 2
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Pig Pen Mud Volleyball Tournament
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $50
Downtown Block Party
Time: 4:00pm-1:00am
July Comedy Show at The Maplewood
Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: $15
Under the Pier with The God Awful Truth, The Kept, and Big Find
Time: 9:00pm | Price: $15-$20
Anthony Spencer Live
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, July 3
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Most Patriotic Parade
Time: 7:00am
Monday, July 4
VC Mixed Media Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $100
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest
Time: 5:00pm