What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Baby Shark Live, the After Hours Art Walk, the Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 2

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

After Hours Art Walk

Time: 5:30-9:00pm

Friday, June 3

TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

The Survivors Group Discussion

Time: 10:15am

Diversity Wichita Falls Virtual Job Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Job Fair - Wichita Falls Career Fair

Time: 2:00pm | Price: Free

Ontogenesis by Stacy Tompkins

Time: 5:30-8:00pm | Price: $10

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10

Lone Star Skynyrd

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15

Saturday, June 4

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

License to Carry Class

Time: 8:00am-2:00pm | Price: $75

NWTC Jamboree Contingent Pancake Feed

Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price $10

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Time: 1:00-3:00pm

Birth 101

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

BluesBuckers with Lone Star Mojo

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

DJ Battle

Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, June 5

42nd Windthorst Dairy Derby

Time: 8:00am | Price: $20

Lindley Creek at Texoma Cowboy Church

Time: 9:30am

Baby Shark Live!

Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $29.50

Zoomerang VBS

Time: 5:40pm

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.

