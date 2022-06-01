What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

Baby Shark Live, the After Hours Art Walk, the Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Get our free mobile app

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 2

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

After Hours Art Walk
Time: 5:30-9:00pm

Friday, June 3

TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

The Survivors Group Discussion
Time: 10:15am

Diversity Wichita Falls Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Job Fair - Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 2:00pm | Price: Free

Ontogenesis by Stacy Tompkins
Time: 5:30-8:00pm | Price: $10

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10

Lone Star Skynyrd
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15

Saturday, June 4

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

License to Carry Class
Time: 8:00am-2:00pm | Price: $75

NWTC Jamboree Contingent Pancake Feed
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price $10

Summer Reading Kickoff Party
Time: 1:00-3:00pm

Birth 101
Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

BluesBuckers with Lone Star Mojo
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

DJ Battle
Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, June 5

42nd Windthorst Dairy Derby
Time: 8:00am | Price: $20

Lindley Creek at Texoma Cowboy Church
Time: 9:30am

Baby Shark Live!
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $29.50

Zoomerang VBS
Time: 5:40pm

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls

Want to sit outside and enjoy a nice day in Wichita Falls? According to Yelp, this is the top ten highest rated outdoor dining experiences in Wichita Falls.

Make the Trip to These 10 Small Town Texoma Restaurants

There's plenty of great eating places here in Texoma. And no, you don't have to drive far to find some good grubbing if you live here in Wichita Falls, but it's totally worth it if you decide to hit the highway in search of good food. Who knows, you just might find a new favorite in one of the small towns of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
Filed Under: This Weekend in Wichita Falls
Categories: Wichita Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top