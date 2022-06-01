What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Baby Shark Live, the After Hours Art Walk, the Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 2
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
After Hours Art Walk
Time: 5:30-9:00pm
Friday, June 3
TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
The Survivors Group Discussion
Time: 10:15am
Diversity Wichita Falls Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Wichita Falls Job Fair - Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 2:00pm | Price: Free
Ontogenesis by Stacy Tompkins
Time: 5:30-8:00pm | Price: $10
Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40
Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10
Lone Star Skynyrd
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15
Saturday, June 4
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
TDCJ's Allred Unit Mega Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
License to Carry Class
Time: 8:00am-2:00pm | Price: $75
NWTC Jamboree Contingent Pancake Feed
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price $10
Summer Reading Kickoff Party
Time: 1:00-3:00pm
Birth 101
Time: 1:00-4:00pm
Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40
BluesBuckers with Lone Star Mojo
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8
DJ Battle
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, June 5
42nd Windthorst Dairy Derby
Time: 8:00am | Price: $20
Lindley Creek at Texoma Cowboy Church
Time: 9:30am
Baby Shark Live!
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $29.50
Zoomerang VBS
Time: 5:40pm