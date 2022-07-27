What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Gun & Knife Show, The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Legacy CC Super Texas Show, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Thursday, July 28

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1pm

Wake Up Wichita Falls

Time: 8:00-9:00am

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre

Time: 6:30

Center Stage: Armand Vance

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $5

The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

Window Shop at The Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7

Friday, July 29

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Gymnastics Open Gym

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15

Life Kidz Movie & Popcorn Night

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Carlos Aleman Art Show at 9th Street Studios

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre

Time: 6:30

Newsies at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm

The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

Bryson Lawrence at The High Dive

Time: 8:00pm

Scenes from the Piano Man

Time: 9:30pm

Saturday, July 30

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Gun & Knife Show

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $10

Legacy CC Super Texas Show

Time: 9:00am

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95

Watercolors at the Lake

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

CPR/First Aid Class

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $65

Newsies at Wichita Theatre

Time: 2:00pm

Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre

Time: 6:30

Newsies at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm

The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

July Comedy Show at The Maplewood

Time: 8:00pm | Price: $15

AA Bottom at The Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $9

The Kintners CD Release Party

Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, July 31

Gun & Knife Show

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Skins & Skulls

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Alloy Live at Stick's Place

Time: 1:00pm

In Your Free Time Tournament

Time: 2:00pm | Price: $5

