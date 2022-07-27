What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Gun & Knife Show, The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Legacy CC Super Texas Show, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.
Thursday, July 28
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1pm
Wake Up Wichita Falls
Time: 8:00-9:00am
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre
Time: 6:30
Center Stage: Armand Vance
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $5
The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
Window Shop at The Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7
Friday, July 29
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Gymnastics Open Gym
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15
Life Kidz Movie & Popcorn Night
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Carlos Aleman Art Show at 9th Street Studios
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre
Time: 6:30
Newsies at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm
The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
Bryson Lawrence at The High Dive
Time: 8:00pm
Scenes from the Piano Man
Time: 9:30pm
Saturday, July 30
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Gun & Knife Show
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $10
Legacy CC Super Texas Show
Time: 9:00am
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95
Watercolors at the Lake
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
CPR/First Aid Class
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $65
Newsies at Wichita Theatre
Time: 2:00pm
Ten Nights in a Bar Room at Wichita Theatre
Time: 6:30
Newsies at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm
The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
July Comedy Show at The Maplewood
Time: 8:00pm | Price: $15
AA Bottom at The Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $9
The Kintners CD Release Party
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, July 31
Gun & Knife Show
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Skins & Skulls
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
Alloy Live at Stick's Place
Time: 1:00pm
In Your Free Time Tournament
Time: 2:00pm | Price: $5