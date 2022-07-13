What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Texas Ranch Roundup, Goivannie and the Hired Guns live at the High Dive, Live at the Lake, Red Red Harley-Davidson's Demo Ride Event, Gymnastics Open Gym, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Thursday, July 4
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Kids Community Champions Today
Time: 10:00-11:00am
Gymnastics Open Gym
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15
Live at the Lake
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $10 suggested donation
Christmas in July "Old St. Nick Gnome"
Time: 6:00-7:30pm | Price: $40
Friday, July 15
RRHD Demo Ride Event
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm
Texas Ranch Roundup
Time: 9:00am-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $12
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Time: 8:00pm
Jon Williams and the Coin Toss
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $12
Saturday, July 16
90 for Dad Road Ride
Time: 6:30am
Texas Ranch Roundup
Time: 7:30am-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $12
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
RRHD Demo Ride Event
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25
Kemp Center for the Arts "Day at the Beach"
Time: 2:00-3:30pm
Paper Quilling for Adults
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Electric Dance Night
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am
Strange Lucy
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7
Sunday, July 17
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 1-:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25