What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

The Texas Ranch Roundup, Goivannie and the Hired Guns live at the High Dive, Live at the Lake, Red Red Harley-Davidson's Demo Ride Event, Gymnastics Open Gym, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.

Thursday, July 4

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Kids Community Champions Today
Time: 10:00-11:00am

Gymnastics Open Gym
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Members $8, Non-Members $15

Live at the Lake
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $10 suggested donation

Christmas in July "Old St. Nick Gnome"
Time: 6:00-7:30pm | Price: $40

Friday, July 15

RRHD Demo Ride Event
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm

Texas Ranch Roundup
Time: 9:00am-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $12

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Time: 8:00pm

Jon Williams and the Coin Toss
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $12

Saturday, July 16

90 for Dad Road Ride
Time: 6:30am

Texas Ranch Roundup
Time: 7:30am-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $12

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

RRHD Demo Ride Event
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Kemp Center for the Arts "Day at the Beach"
Time: 2:00-3:30pm

Paper Quilling for Adults
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Electric Dance Night
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am

Strange Lucy
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7

Sunday, July 17

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls
Time: 1-:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

