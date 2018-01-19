Wichita County Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

At around 8:15 am Friday, the Wichita County Courthouse received a bomb threat call from an unknown number. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called in and the alarm activated, alerting everyone to evacuate.

Sheriff Duke said the fire department and sheriff's deputies cleared the building, but a short time later, the caller called yet again with another threat. The identity of the caller is not yet known. No bombs or other dangerous devices were found anywhere in or around the courthouse property.