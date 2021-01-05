Wichita Falls Brewery Now Has Beer for Sale Throughout Wichita Falls

Don't feel like making the trip downtown to the brewery, but still want your favorite Wichita Falls beer? Good news!

First of all, if you haven't been to the Wichita Falls Brewery downtown, you have to check it out. It's absolutely one of my favorite places to drink in town. They actually have some pretty good food now as well. I got a Detroit style pizza and a sample of a bunch of their beers last time. Very good date night if you need something to do.

However, maybe you have one of those days where you just want to grab some cans and take them home. You would still have to go to the brewery and grab some out of the cooler. Now, you don't have to. You can still support the brewery and go grab some beer around town at a bunch of convenient locations.

Nice to see a bunch of places closer to me now have some of these bars. I also didn't know some of the places I eat and drink at now have the brewery beer. Guess I need to go make some trips more often to Parkway, Deli Planet, and The Broken Tap. Also, very cool to see that the Wichita Falls Brewery has a liquor store in Denton that picks up their beer. I have some family in Denton that will need to try some of these out.

If you need a recommendation for a Wichita Falls Brewery Beer from me. Odd Duck. It's a darker beer and I think it's their best one. Hopefully I can find some of that around town. If not, I'll still pick it up at the brewery.