Two Men Shot and Killed While Burglarizing Texas Home Monday Morning

A homeowner in Amarillo shot and killed two men they discovered breaking into their home early Monday morning.

According to ABC 7 Amarillo, a fight broke out between the owner and one of the burglars after the owner confronted them. Another of the burglars attacked the homeowner shortly after the two began fighting.

At that point, the homeowner shot and killed the two burglars.

Officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrived to find the burglars dead in a driveway near downtown Amarillo. The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Jesus Maldonado and 23-year-old Anthony Adams.

The homeowner was interviewed by detectives and ultimately released from custody. The Amarillo Police Department has called the incident “justifiable homicide.”

The case is under investigation and will go before a Potter County grand jury at a later date.