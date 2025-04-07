Can You Identify Suspects in Recent Wichita Falls Burglary?

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on a recent burglary.

Two male suspects broke into a property located in the 100 block of Park Street in the early hours of Friday, March 28. The two were caught on video walking around inside of a warehouse and around a Conex container outside of the building. The suspects stole copper from the property.

One suspect was wearing a dark jacket, gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white or gray shoes. The other suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

